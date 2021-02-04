CS Fullerton looks for home win vs UC Riverside

UC Riverside (8-4, 5-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (5-6, 4-6)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its fourth straight win over UC Riverside at Titan Gym. The last victory for the Highlanders at Cal State Fullerton was a 71-63 win on Jan. 18, 2017.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tray Maddox Jr. is putting up 15.2 points to lead the charge for the Titans. Josh Hall has complemented T. Maddox and is maintaining an average of 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Zyon Pullin, who is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Titans have scored 74.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.POTENT PULLIN: Pullin has connected on 43.8 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Highlanders are 3-4 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Cal State Fullerton defense has forced 14.3 turnovers per game in conference play and 14 per game over its last three.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Highlanders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 32 assists on 67 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three games while UC Riverside has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Riverside defense has held opponents to just 59.8 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Cal State Fullerton has allowed an average of 76.6 points through 11 games (ranked 273rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25