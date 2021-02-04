NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky (9-8, 7-5) vs. Milwaukee (7-6, 6-5)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 10 points in its last eight wins over the Panthers. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 40 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Norse have allowed just 68.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Norse are 3-8 when scoring any fewer than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Norse. Milwaukee has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 28 of 79 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent, ranking the Norse 23rd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Milwaukee stands at just 21.8 percent (ranked 316th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25