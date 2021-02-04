Philadelphia takes on Portland, aims for 5th straight win

Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the 76ers take on Portland.

The 76ers have gone 10-1 in home games. Philadelphia is 12-6 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 6-4 on the road. Portland is last in the league scoring 37 points per game in the paint.

The 76ers and Trail Blazers meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.2 points per game while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 22.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Robert Covington ranks fourth on the Trail Blazers averaging 1.8 assists while scoring 7.2 points per game. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Terrance Ferguson: out (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (foot), Damian Lillard: day to day (abdominal strain), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).