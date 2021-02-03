Sports

Monsanto carries East Tennessee State past Mercer 70-64

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Damari Monsanto matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Wednesday night.

David Sloan had 14 points for East Tennessee State (11-6, 7-2 Southern Conference). Silas Adheke added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mercer totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (10-7, 3-6). Leon Ayers III added 13 points.

