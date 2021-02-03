Sports

Memphis beats Central Florida 75-61

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Landers Nolley II had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 75-61 win over Central Florida on Wednesday night.

D.J. Jeffries had 11 points for Memphis (11-6, 7-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Alex Lomax added six assists.

Darius Perry had 18 points for the Knights (4-9, 2-8). C.J. Walker added 15 points and seven rebounds. Darin Green Jr. had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Memphis defeated Central Florida 96-69 last Monday.

  Comments  

Sports

Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Texas A&M-CC 84-75

February 03, 2021 7:43 PM

Sports

Etienne scores 22 to lead Wichita State past Tulane 75-67

February 03, 2021 7:39 PM

Sports

Hunter leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 85-66

February 03, 2021 7:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service