Sports

Beatty scores 22 to lead La Salle over Saint Louis 82-75

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

David Beatty had a career-high 22 points as La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Sherif Kenney had 17 points for La Salle (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added 15 points and nine rebounds. Clifton Moore had 11 points and three blocks.

Javonte Perkins had 13 points for the Billikens (7-3, 0-2). Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers are still the Charlotte Hornets’ kryptonite; 14th straight victory

Basketball

Jared Dudley says Lakers felt disrespected by the Clippers last season

Football

Dick Vitale, Tampa Bay’s most voluble fan, predicts a Super Bowl win, baby!

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service