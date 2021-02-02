Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45

Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr., left, is defended by Arkansas' Connor Vanover during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) AP

Justin Smith scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as Arkansas cruised to a 61-45 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).

Connor Vanover and Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Smith, a graduate transfer from Indiana, is 10 points shy of a career 1,000.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 10 points and five rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. had eight points and five steals. The Bulldogs finished 15-of-49 (31%) shooting with 26 turnovers. They missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and eight free throws (10 of 18).

Mississippi State opened on a 16-3 run before Arkansas countered with a 25-6 stretch for a 28-22 halftime advantage. Derek Fountain's 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 42-37 with 9:36 remaining. Vanover answered with consecutive dunks and a 3-pointer as the Razorbacks pulled away.

Arkansas, which has won four of its last five games, hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State has lost four of five and plays at South Carolina on Saturday.