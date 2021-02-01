Los Angeles takes on Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (16-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Clippers face Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 9-4 in home games. Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.6.

The Clippers are 8-3 on the road. Los Angeles has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 52% and averaging 30.9 points. Joe Harris is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers and 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 126.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123 points on 47.1% shooting.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Iman Shumpert: out (not with team), James Harden: out (left thigh), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (groin), Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee).