St. Louis faces Arizona on 3-game win streak

Arizona Coyotes (3-4-1, seventh in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-2-1, first in the West Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into a matchup against Arizona as winners of three straight games.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division play in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blues recorded five shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes averaged 2.7 goals on 31.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: out (upper body).

Coyotes: None listed.