Italian skier Goggia hurts knee in fall week before worlds

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) AP

Italian skier Sofia Goggia injured her right knee in a fall after the cancelation of a World Cup super-G on Sunday, eight days before her home world championships open.

The Italian ski federation said the Olympic downhill champion suffered a “trauma” to her knee when she fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after the race was postponed until Monday because of fog.

The federation didn't release further details, adding that Goggia was on her way to Milan for a medical examination.

Goggia has been the dominating force in downhill this season, winning the last four races in the discpline, making her a strong favorite for the Feb. 13 downhill at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

She finished fourth in a super-G on the Kandahar course Saturday, trailing winner Lara Gut-Behrami by one second.