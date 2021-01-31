MVSU looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Mississippi Valley State (0-14, 0-6) vs. Grambling State (6-8, 4-3)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Mississippi Valley State's conference losing streak to seven games. Mississippi Valley State's last SWAC win came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 74-71 on March 7, 2020. Grambling State is coming off a 74-71 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Terreon Randolph and Cameron Woodall have combined to account for 63 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 52 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 66.1 points per game and allowed 65.9 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 56.1 points scored and 73.2 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Terry Collins has accounted for 43 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Grambling State is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 56.4 points, while allowing 97.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Grambling State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 24th-lowest mark in Division I. Mississippi Valley State has allowed opponents to shoot 51.9 percent through 14 games (ranking the Delta Devils 344th).

