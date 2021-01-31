Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (4-1, 2-1) vs. Texas Southern (4-7, 2-2)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. In its last 14 wins against the Bulldogs, Texas Southern has won by an average of 15 points. Alabama A&M's last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, a 63-62 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Michael Weathers has averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. John Walker III has paired with Weathers and is accounting for 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Jalen Johnson, who is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 69.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 85.5 points scored and 77.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JALEN: In five appearances this season, Alabama A&M's Johnson has shot 59.4 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has an assist on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three games while Alabama A&M has assists on 31 of 63 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Alabama A&M and Texas Southern are ranked at the top of the SWAC when it comes to scoring. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the conference at 73.2 points per game while the Tigers are second at 71.4 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25