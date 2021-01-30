Drame leads St. Peter’s past Manhattan 68-54

Fousseyni Drame recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Peter’s to a 68-54 win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Peter’s (9-6, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. KC Ndefo added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Doug Edert had 11 points.

Manhattan totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Samir Stewart had 18 points for the Jaspers (5-6, 4-6). Warren Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ant Nelson, who led the Jaspers in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 15% for the game (3 of 20). Elijah Buchanan, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Jaspers, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 59-55 on Friday.

