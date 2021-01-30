Sports

Starks scores 21 to lift CS Northridge past Cal Poly 64-51

The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

TJ Starks scored 21 points as Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly 64-51 on Saturday.

Atin Wright had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (6-7, 2-4 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Darius Brown II added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 13 points for the Mustangs (3-11, 1-7). Mark Crow added nine with four assists.

Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game, had four on 2 of 11 shooting.

Cal Poly defeated Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday.

