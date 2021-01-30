Sports

Davis scores 24 to lift Detroit over Youngstown St. 77-72

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-72 on Saturday.

Dwayne Rose Jr. had 17 points for Detroit (6-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Marquell Fraser added 14 points. Bul Kuol had seven rebounds.

Naz Bohannon had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Penguins (8-10, 4-10). Garrett Covington added 12 points. Myles Hunter had 10 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Detroit defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

