Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU

Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, right, shoots over TCU's Jaedon LeDee, bottom during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 102-98. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU 102-98 in overtime Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri, which was one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams coming into the day, rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Dru Smith put Missouri ahead to stay with a left-handed layup high off the glass in overtime. Then the Tigers managed to get two straight important stops when Mark Smith blocked a shot and Kobe Brown came up with a steal.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points. Chuck O’Bannon scored 17 points, and RJ Nembhard had 15.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon tried three different defenders on Tilmon and elected to not double-team the Missouri big man. Tilmon scored 17 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. But on the other end, the Horned Frogs got into the paint with ease against the normally stingy Missouri defense and took a 43-38 halftime lead when O’Bannon hit a jumper just before the buzzer.

The only thing that stopped Tilmon in the second half was his own free-throw shooting — he finished 7 of 15 from the line. Tilmon grabbed 11 rebounds, and Brown added 13 boards.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Cuonzo Martin changed his starting lineup for the first time this season, inserting Javon Pickett in place of struggling guard Mark Smith. Playing as a reserve didn’t cure Smith’s shooting slump. He was 1 of 4 from the field and scored just five points, but Pickett responded well, finishing with 11 points.

TCU: The Horned Frogs entered averaging just 48.7 points in their last three games, but they broke out of that dry spell in a big way. After committing 22 turnovers in a loss to Kansas on Thursday, TCU turned it over just eight times against Missouri. The Horned Frogs shot 55% from the field.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers are scheduled to play Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats paused activities on Friday because of positive COVID-19 testing, and it’s uncertain if they will be cleared in time for Tuesday’s game.

TCU: The Horned Frogs host Oklahoma State on Wednesday.