Asamoah scores 14 to lead Delaware past Elon 66-43

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Del.

Ebby Asamoah had 14 points as Delaware rolled past Elon 66-43 on Saturday.

Kevin Anderson had 11 points for Delaware (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter added 10 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 10 points for the Phoenix (3-4, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games.

