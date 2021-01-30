Angry Marseille fans march to training complex before game

Angry Marseille fans marched to the club's training complex hours before a home game against Rennes on Saturday.

A video posted by local newspaper La Provence showed a tree burning outside the entrance to La Commanderie, amid reports that fans were throwing flares and trying to force their way in.

The latest incident comes nine days after fans turned on the players at Stade Velodrome before a home game against Lens, which Marseille lost 1-0.

One of Marseille’s several supporters’ groups managed to write “Vous Etes Degueulasses” (“You Are Disgusting”) in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium.

Another banner read “Vous Nous Faites Honte” (“You Bring Shame On Us”), and there were also posters displayed outside the stadium calling club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud a “crook” and urging him to “get lost.”

Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993, but the southern seaport club arguably has the most volatile and demanding fans in France.

The team has lost its last four games in all competitions.

In a separate incident Saturday, local newspaper Le Progres showed a video of Saint-Etienne fans interrupting a training session. The paper said more than 200 fans walked onto the grounds and talks were held with players in a calm atmosphere.

Saint-Etienne is languishing in 16th place ahead of Sunday's lunchtime trip to Nice.