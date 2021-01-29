Pete Carroll’s first words describing new Seahawks OC Shane Waldron: ‘excited, creative’

Los Angeles Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron, a 41-year-old native of Portland, is about to be named the Seahawks’ next offensive coordinator.

The first word Pete Carroll uses to describe his new play caller Shane Waldron?

“Excited.”

The second is “creative.”

Seattle on Friday formally announced the team’s already-known hiring of Waldron—whom Carroll said was a “must-get” as his new offensive coordinator—and Andy Dickerson as run-game coordinator.

Waldron was the Los Angeles Rams’ passing-game coordinator under coach Sean McVay the last three seasons.

Dickerson, who went to school and was a college-football teammate of Waldron’s at Tufts University outside Boston, has been the Rams’ assistant offensive line coach the last nine seasons.

Waldron, 41 and a native of Portland, replaces Brian Schottenheimer and becomes the fourth offensive coordinator under Carroll since the head man took over the Seahawks in January 2010. Carroll fired Schottenheimer Jan. 11 after three seasons as Seattle’s play caller.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” Carroll said in a statement the team released Friday afternoon. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players in our offense, made him a must-get for us.”

Waldron and Dickerson became their NFL careers as operations assistants under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots in the early 2000s.

Dickerson is, like Waldron, steeped in McVay’s run-based offense featuring quicker, play-action passes, crossing routes and more use of tight ends in the passing game than the Seahawks have had for quarterback Russell Wilson in years.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator,” Carroll said. “He has worked with Shane for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process.”

The hiring of Waldron and Dickerson shows Carroll wants a more Rams-like approach on offense: a shorter, quicker passing game for Wilson based on the run, to give his offensive line that has struggled for years to protect him a fairer fight against more honest-playing defenses. Carroll believes if defenses respect Seattle’s running game and shorter passes more, the Seahawks will get more coverages with single-high safeties with strong safeties near the line of scrimmage.

“We need to run more with focus and direction and count on it a little bit differently than we did,” Carroll said after the Seahawks’ wasted a 12-4 season, their first NFC West title in four years and a home playoff game for a change by losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams Jan. 9.

“It isn’t going to be 50 runs a game. We’re not doing that. I don’t want to do that. I want to explode with a throwing game.

“But we need to dictate to the way we’re being played, and better, and see if we can do that.”

Another issue Carroll is addressing by hiring Waldron: tight ends.

All four of Seattle’s tight ends caught just 75 total passes for six touchdowns among Wilson’s 388 completions and team-record 40 TD throws in 2020. Rams tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett had 85 catches and six TDs between just the two of them this season in the passing game Waldron coordinated with L.A.

When Waldron was the Rams’ tight ends coach in 2017, Higbee and Everett combined for 539 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 13.1 yards per catch. Everett had a 69-yard reception in his second NFL game that year. That was the second-longest reception by any NFL tight end in 2017.

Waldron moved from Rams tight ends coach to their passing game coordinator under McVay in 2018. That was after Matt LaFleur left to become offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans then head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

That first season with Waldron coordinating L.A.’s passing game, Jared Goff set career highs with 4,688 yards passing, 32 touchdown throws and a passer rating of 101.1 while leading the Rams to the Super Bowl.

The risk of Carroll’s hiring his fourth offensive play caller in his 11 years leading the Seahawks: Waldron has no experience in the job.

Well, that’s not entirely true. Waldron was the OC for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, a day school in Cambridge, Mass., in 2011.

Yet it was time for a new philosophy on offense for Carroll.

A Rams philosophy.

Of Wilson’s 27 passes and season-low 11 completions against the Rams in Seattle’s loss in the wild-card playoffs Jan. 9, only three went for completions of 10-19 yards.

That’s the shorter range where Waldron’s passing game—based off the run-game Dickerson helped support and design—has succeeded with Los Angeles the last few seasons.

“They, together with our staff, will work to capture the many strengths we have developed over the years,” Carroll said of Waldron and Dickerson, “and expand the explosive ability that Russell and crew have afforded us.”