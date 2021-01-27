Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Edmonton

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-2-0, first in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (3-5-0, fourth in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Edmonton trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Edmonton went 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division play a season ago. The Oilers were called for 238 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto finished 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.2 last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Toronto won 4-2.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell: out (lower body).