Report: Seahawks plan to hire Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron as new play caller

Los Angeles Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron, a 41-year-old native of Portland, is reportedly another candidate to become the Seahawks’ next offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks’ new play caller is apparently going to be from the Rams. That means from a run-based, play-action passing game with short, quick throws.

Precisely what Pete Carroll said he wanted.

Carroll “is planning to hire” Los Angeles Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron as Seattle’s new offensive coordinator. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday night, citing “a source.”

Waldron emerged as a candidate this past weekend, later in the three weeks since Carroll fired Brian Schottenheimer after three seasons calling Wilson’s plays.

Waldron is a 41-year-old native of Portland. He has been the Rams’ passing game coordinator for the last three years. He’s been on coach Sean McVay’s staff since Los Angeles hired McVay in 2017, first as a tight ends coach. Waldron became McVay’s passing-game coordinator in 2018.

That year, McVay told media covering the Detroit Lions (who were in the market for a new offensive coordinator at the time) that Waldron was “absolutely” ready then to be an NFL OC.

McVay calls the Rams’ plays as their head coach.

In 2019 McVay made Waldron the quarterbacks coach for Jared Goff. That preseason, McVay also gave Waldron some experience calling plays in L.A.’s exhibition games. In 2020, Dorsey went back to being the Rams’ passing-game coordinator, and Liam Coen became the Rams’ quarterbacks coach.

McVay’s offense is a system based on the run, on play-action passes and bootlegs off it, with short, quick throws with a ton of crossing routes. That scheme has given Carroll’s defense problems for years.

Carroll said in November, December and this month after NFC West-champion Seattle’s season-ending playoff loss to the Rams that the Seahawks’ offense needs to “adapt better” to how defenses played them over the latter half of 2020. That lack of adaptation is why Carroll fired Brian Schottenheimer Jan. 11 over what the Seahawks announced were “philosophical differences.”

Carroll wants to get defenses out of the two-high-safety schemes that largely shut down Wilson’s deep-passing game after it flourished during the first half of the 2020 season. The ways to do that are with more running the ball and on quicker, shorter throws.

Of Wilson’s 27 passes and season-low 11 completions against the Rams in Seattle’s loss in the wild-card playoffs Jan. 9, only three went for completions of 10-19 yards. That’s the range on which Waldon’s passing game with Los Angeles has focused the last few seasons.

Waldon was a tight end and long snapper for Tufts through the 2001 season. His first NFL job was an operations intern for the New England Patriots in 2002, which was also his senior year at Tufts. Tom Brady was in his second season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback that year.