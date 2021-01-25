Seahawks backup Chad Wheeler jailed, under investigation for domestic-violence assault

L.J. Collier and Chad Wheeler take part in drills before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played a mock game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler remained in jail late Monday night after an alleged domestic-violence incident in Kent this past weekend.

King County Correctional Facility records showed Wheeler, a backup tackle who turned 27 last week, was booked into jail at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on investigation of felony domestic-violence assault.

He remained jailed Monday night after an appearance in King County District Court Monday afternoon. Judge Joe Campagna set Wheeler’s bail at $400,000. The judge issued a no-contact order for Wheeler with the alleged victim through March 8, according to King County District Court records.

Wheeler’s next court appearance is a probable-cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Seahawks told The News Tribune Monday night the team was aware of the situation with Wheeler and was still collecting facts surrounding it.

A request by the TNT for an incident report from the Kent Police Department wasn’t immediately answered late Monday.

Washington state law requires a police officer responding to a call of a domestic-violence incident to make an arrest if the officer has probable cause to believe that a domestic-violence offense was committed within four hours prior to the officer’s arrival. If the officer determines that assault is involved, they will arrest only the person they believe to be the primary aggressor.

The Seahawks list Wheeler as 6 feet 7 and 318 pounds. The Seattle Times cited a Kent Police Department report stating Wheeler is alleged to have strangled the victim, a 5-9, 145-pound woman reported to be his girlfriend, to the point that she lost unconsciousness Friday night at a residence in Kent.

Wheeler played in five games this past season, his first for Seattle, which ended Jan. 9 with the team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His most significant playing time came in consecutive games early last month, with 64 of his 65 snaps on offense this season in games against his former New York Giants and the Jets because of multiple injuries on the offensive line.

Wheeler’s contract paying him $750,000, expired with the team’s playoff loss two weeks ago. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent in March. The Seahawks have the first right to re-sign him or to let him go as an unrestricted free agent.