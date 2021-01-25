Brandon Sutter records hat trick, Canucks rout Senators 7-1

Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) looks on as Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin (24) cross-checks Vancouver Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Brandon Sutter recorded a hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks routed the Ottawa Senators 7-1 on Monday night.

It was a much-needed victory for Vancouver, which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored for the Canucks. Bo Horvat notched two assists.

Ottawa’s only goal came midway through the second period when Austin Watson scored off assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly.

Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks.

Senators goalie Matt Murray stopped 28 of 35 shots.

NOTES: Tim Stutzle returned to the Ottawa lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury. … Vancouver has allowed more goals (34) than any other team in the league this season.

UP NEXT

The Senators and Canucks finish their three-game set with consecutive games on Wednesday and Thursday.