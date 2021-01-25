Sports

Florida visits Columbus following overtime win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (2-0-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2-2, second in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Florida after the Panthers beat Chicago 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division action and 20-12-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets scored 31 power play goals with a 16.4% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Panthers averaged 32.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

