Sports

McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara past CS Northridge 80-66

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

JaQuori McLaughlin had a career-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara got past Cal State Northridge 80-66 on Saturday.

McLaughlin made 10 of 11 shots. Amadou Sow had 17 points and 14 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (10-3, 6-2 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Ajare Sanni added 11 points.

TJ Starks had 24 points for the Matadors (5-6, 1-3). Darius Brown II added 12 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Northridge 105-58 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

January 23, 2021 7:00 PM

Football

John Romano: It’s game time in Green Bay, and the rest of America is envious

Basketball

Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons embracing partnership

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service