Sports

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Saturday.

The Gaels led throughout the second half but didn’t secure the win until Quinn Clinton made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play, his only points of the game.

Tommy Kuhse had 18 points for Saint Mary’s (11-5, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had nine rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Dons (10-8, 4-4). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Josh Kunen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara past CS Northridge 80-66

January 23, 2021 7:03 PM

Football

John Romano: It’s game time in Green Bay, and the rest of America is envious

Basketball

Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons embracing partnership

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service