Sports

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Cameron Johnson had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Lamar 102-72 on Saturday.

Roti Ware had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Gavin Kensmil added 17 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.

Lamar totaled 37 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Kasen Harrison had 12 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 12 points. David Muoka had 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

January 23, 2021 6:24 PM

Sports

Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

January 23, 2021 6:17 PM

Sports

Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Cleveland St. 81-80 in OT

January 23, 2021 6:09 PM

Sports

Massner lifts Northwestern St. over SE Louisiana 73-68

January 23, 2021 6:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service