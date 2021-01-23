Sports

Incarnate Word defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Logan Bracamonte had 15 points and seven rebounds, Keaston Willis also scored 15 points and Incarnate Word defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53 on Saturday.

Des Balentine added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland Conference).

Jalen White had 17 points for the Islanders (3-9, 0-3).

