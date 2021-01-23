Bellarmine looks to sweep Stetson

Stetson (4-7, 2-3) vs. Bellarmine (6-5, 3-2)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson seeks revenge on Bellarmine after dropping the first matchup in Louisville. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Knights shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting Stetson to just 42.1 percent en route to a 67-62 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Bellarmine has been fueled by senior leadership while Stetson has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Ethan Claycomb, CJ Fleming and Juston Betz have combined to score 34 percent of Bellarmine's points this season and 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Rob Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have combined to score 48 percent of the team's points this year.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hatters have scored 67.4 points per game and allowed 68.8 points per game across five conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 60 points scored and 77.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 34.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stetson is 0-6 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Bellarmine is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points. The Knights have allowed 61.7 points per game over their last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Knights are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

STINGY DEFENSE: Bellarmine has held opposing teams to 63.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams.

