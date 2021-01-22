Osborne, No. 6 UCLA hand No. 5 Stanford 2nd straight loss

Charisma Osborne had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss, 70-66 on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.

Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.

Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.

UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.

The Cardinal had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but Belibi committed the team’s 14th turnover with 13 seconds left and UCLA put the game away at the free throw line.

No. 10 ARIZONA 6, UTAH 54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and Arizona held off Utah.

Yeaney had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second quarter when the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2 Pac-12) recovered from a sluggish start. The Wildcats took a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Utah used a 10-run to get back in the game.

Arizona scored the final six points, four on McDonald free throws, after Utah closed to 60-54 with 57 seconds remaining.

McDonald, who reached 2,000 career points, has scored in double figures in 79 straight games, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. Washington’s Kelsey Plum holds the Pac-12 record at 83.

Kemery Martin had 11 points and Niyah Becker had 10 for the Utes (3-9, 2-9),

No. 13 OREGON 58, WASHINGTON STATE 50

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and Oregon beat Washington State.

Washington State’s Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon (10-3, 8-3 Pac-12) scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4, 5-4) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals.