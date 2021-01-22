St. Louis hosts division rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (1-1-2, fifth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1-1, third in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis faces Los Angeles in a matchup of West Division teams.

St. Louis went 15-7-2 in division action and 23-7-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season while collecting 376 assists.

Los Angeles finished 10-13-1 in division action and 10-22-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Kings were called for 215 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.