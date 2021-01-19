Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Kentucky (4-8, 3-2) vs. Georgia (8-4, 1-4)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. Kentucky has won by an average of 13 points in its last 14 wins over the Bulldogs. Georgia's last win in the series came on March 7, 2013, a 72-62 win.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Wheeler is Toumani Camara, who is putting up 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Brandon Boston Jr., who is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 89 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Wheeler has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Georgia has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three contests while Kentucky has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25