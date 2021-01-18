Idaho State looks to extend streak vs Sac State

Sacramento State (4-2, 2-1) vs. Idaho State (7-5, 4-1)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Sacramento State. Idaho State's last Big Sky loss came against the Northern Colorado Bears 69-64 on Dec. 22, 2020. Sacramento State fell 57-56 in overtime to Idaho State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Idaho State's Robert Ford III has averaged 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists while Tarik Cool has put up 14.2 points. For the Hornets, Ethan Esposito has averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Bryce Fowler has put up 13.2 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bengals have scored 68.2 points per game and allowed 64 points per game across five conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 45 points scored and 69 points given up per game to non-conference foes.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Esposito has connected on 8.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Idaho State has scored 86.5 points per game and allowed 51 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bengals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Idaho State has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its past three games while Sacramento State has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Hornets 24th among Division I teams. Idaho State has turned the ball over on 24 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bengals 332nd, nationally).

___

