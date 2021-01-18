Trippier’s ban resumes after FIFA rejects Atletico’s appeal

Kieran Trippier’s ban from playing for Atletico Madrid will resume after FIFA on Monday rejected the Spanish club’s appeal against the defender’s punishment for breaching betting rules being applied worldwide by the English Football Association.

Spanish league leader Atletico succeeded two weeks ago in getting FIFA to pause Trippier's 10-week ban that was imposed in December and runs through Feb. 28.

But FIFA announced Monday that its appeal committee had dismissed Atletico's case.

“As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA disciplinary committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect,” FIFA said in a statement.

The England international was punished by the FA for passing information on his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to be used by friends to bet on.