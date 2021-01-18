Avalanche visit the Kings after shutout win

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-0-2, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Los Angeles after the Avalanche shut out St. Louis 8-0. Philipp Grubauer earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 21 saves.

Los Angeles finished 10-13-1 in division play and 19-13-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Colorado went 10-8-2 in division play and 24-11-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche were called for 255 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Cal Petersen: out (health protocols), Sean Walker: out (health protocols), Kurtis MacDermid: out (health protocols).

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols).