Devils visit the Rangers after overtime victory

New Jersey Devils (1-0-1, third in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (1-1-0, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host New Jersey after the Devils took down Boston 2-1 in overtime.

New York finished 14-8-0 in division games and 18-16-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Rangers averaged 4.3 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Devils scored 185 total goals last season while collecting 309 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Kevin Rooney: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: None listed.