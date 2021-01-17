Canada forward David nets late winner as Lille beats Reims

Canada forward Jonathan David struck an injury-time winner as third-place Lille rallied to beat Reims 2-1 in the French league on Sunday.

Lille had lost its previous home game and fell behind to winger Arber Zeneli's goal late in the first half.

After Jonathan Bamba hit a fine equalizer shortly after the break, curling in from just outside the penalty area, David pounced from close range after goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic spilled a shot.

The win pushed Lille above Lyon to second place, but Lyon could reclaim the top spot from Paris Saint-Germain by beating Metz later on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a late penalty from midfielder Clement Grenier settled a tight contest and gave fifth-place Rennes a 2-1 win at Brest in the Brittany derby. Brest striker Steve Mounie hit the crossbar with a header in the 89th minute.

Bordeaux winger Hatem Ben Arfa missed the trip to face his former club Nice but it hardly mattered as the visitors won 3-0, with South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo getting the first goal.

In other games, Strasbourg beat Saint-Etienne 1-0, while Nantes and Lens played to a 1-1 draw.

The game between Lorient and Dijon was postponed because of high number of coronavirus cases in the Lorient squad.

On Saturday, defender Layvin Kurzawa’s goal was just enough to earn PSG a scrappy 1-0 win at Angers.