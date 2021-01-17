Indiana St. looks to sweep Illinois St.

Indiana State (5-7, 2-5) vs. Illinois State (4-7, 1-4)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State seeks revenge on Indiana State after dropping the first matchup in Normal. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when Illinois State made only 10 foul shots on 17 attempts while the Sycamores hit 22 of 24 on the way to an eight-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Illinois State's DJ Horne has averaged 13.6 points while Josiah Strong has put up 12.7 points. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 11.5 points and six rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 31.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 90.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sycamores are 0-5 when they allow 73 or more points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Redbirds are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has 31 assists on 72 field goals (43.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is ranked first in the MVC with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25