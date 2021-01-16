Thornton scores 1st goal for Toronto in win over Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman celebrates a goal by teammate Mitchell Marner as Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Joe Thornton scored his first goal for Toronto, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also connected for the first time this season, and the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Marner had two assists and Thornton and Matthews one each to help the Maple Leafs rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 41-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.

Tim Stutzle scored his first NHL goal and Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa. The 19-year-old Stutzle, from Germany, was the third overall pick in last year.

Matt Murray returned to the Ottawa net while the Maple Leafs gave backup Jack Campbell his first start of the season. Murray stopped 37 shots, and Campbell 17.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday and Thursday nights.