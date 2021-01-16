Holden carries Wright State past Cleveland State 85-49

Tanner Holden had 23 points as Wright St. romped past Cleveland State 85-49 on Saturday night.

Tim Finke had 15 points and nine rebounds for Wright St. (9-4, 7-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Loudon Love had 10 points.

Wright St. dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Vikings’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Yahel Hill had 11 points for the Vikings (9-4, 9-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Torrey Patton added two points and 12 rebounds.

D’Moi Hodge, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

The Raiders evened the season series against the Vikings with the win. Cleveland State defeated Wright St. 66-64 on Friday.

