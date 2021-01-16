Sports

Claycomb lifts Bellarmine past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Ethan Claycomb had 17 points to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights got past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Saturday night.

CJ Fleming, Juston Betz and Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points apiece for the Knights. Nick Thelen chipped in 10 points. Bradshaw also had seven rebounds.

Jalen Warren had 13 points for the Eagles (5-4, 0-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cyrus Largie and Caleb Catto added 12 points apiece.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Bellarmine defeated Florida Gulf Coast 74-60 on Friday.

