Sports

Abilene Christian forces 30 turnovers, wins 76-42

The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas

Kolton Kohl scored 15 points as Abilene Christian romped past Southeastern Louisiana 76-42 on Saturday.

Mahki Morris added 10 points for the Wildcats, who forced a season-high 30 turnovers. Abilene Christian, who made 16 steals against the Lions, ranks first in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 23 per game.

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0 Southland Conference) led 41-13 at halftime. The Lions’ 13 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 11 points for the Lions (3-10, 1-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Bothwell leads Furman past E. Tennessee St. 78-66

January 16, 2021 3:57 PM

Sports

Childs scores 19 to lift Bradley over Evansville 69-60

January 16, 2021 3:56 PM

Sports

Williams carries Indiana St. over Illinois St. 73-65

January 16, 2021 3:56 PM

Sports

Navy edges American 87-86 in OT, first game for Eagles

January 16, 2021 3:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service