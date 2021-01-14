Russell Wilson: I was not, am not in favor of Seahawks firing Brian Schottenheimer

Russell Wilson has made it clear: he did not want Brian Schottenheimer gone as his play caller. Still doesn’t.

But even at $140 million, the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback also makes it clear he just works there, that he’s all for any decision coach Pete Carroll makes the team better positioned to win more Super Bowls.

“No. You ask me am I in favor of it? No,” Wilson said Thursday.

It was two days after the Seahawks announced they had “parted ways” with Schottenheimer after three seasons as Wilson’s offensive coordinator because of “philosophical differences.”

The Seahawks won the NFC West in 2020, yet lost in the first round of the playoffs last weekend at home to the Los Angeles Rams while the offense sank after soaring in the first half of the season.

Asked by The News Tribune on a end-of-season Zoom call if he was in favor or supported changing his play caller after the offense set a team record for points and he threw a franchise-record 40 touchdown passes in the 2020 regular season, Wilson paused.

“How do I answer this here?” Wilson said. “I think that it wasn’t my decision to change ‘Schotty,’ in other words. But I think that Coach Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else.

“But what I am in favor of is our football team getting better. If you ask me what’s really important it’s winning championships. That’s what I’m in favor of. I think what’s really critical is whatever decision—whether it’s the offensive coordinator or the guys that we sign or draft to every decision throughout the season, the offseason, everything else—the philosophy, the most important thing is it’s about this winning process, and doing everything we make sure we do that.

“That’s what I’m always of favor of, is winning. So Coach Carroll decided it was time to make a change. Listen, he has been doing this a lot longer than I have. So you have to trust his decision.

“But at the same time, I’m obviously going to miss ‘Schotty.’ I think he’s going to be great wherever he goes.”

Wilson said the “really important thing is, what’s next” for him and the team in year 10 as Seattle’s quarterback, at age 32.

Wilson said he and Carroll have been having “substantial” conversations in the last 48 hours, and that he, Wilson, is already an integral part of Carroll’s upcoming choice on a new offensive coordinator.

He made it clear he wasn’t a part of Carroll’s decision Monday night to fire Schottenheimer, though.

“I get paid a decent amount,” Wilson said, “but Coach makes those decisions.”

