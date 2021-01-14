Hamlet, N. Texas host UTEP

UTEP (6-4, 2-2) vs. North Texas (5-5, 1-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Souley Boum and UTEP will go up against Javion Hamlet and North Texas. Boum has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Hamlet is averaging 15 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell and James Reese have combined to account for 57 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For UTEP, Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively scored 52 percent of the team's points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jamal Bieniemy has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Texas is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: North Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 98 points while giving up 62.8.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Miners have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season and just 7.4 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25