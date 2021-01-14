Nebraska Omaha looks to end streak vs SD State

South Dakota State (8-3, 4-1) vs. Nebraska Omaha (2-12, 0-4)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks to extend Nebraska Omaha's conference losing streak to seven games. Nebraska Omaha's last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 84-83 on Feb. 26, 2020. South Dakota State easily beat Western Illinois by 29 at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 14.1 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Jackrabbits. Douglas Wilson is also a key contributor, accounting for 13.4 points and five rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 73.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 46.6 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He's also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-11 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha has an assist on 21 of 84 field goals (25 percent) over its past three games while South Dakota State has assists on 41 of 98 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an average of 79 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25