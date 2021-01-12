Easy to see the ‘philosophical differences’ in Pete Carroll firing Brian Schottenheimer

Brian Schottenheimer won’t have to “adapt” better for the Seahawks’ offense next season.

He won’t be calling their plays anymore.

The team announced Tuesday they have fired Schottenheimer as their coordinator after three seasons as Russell Wilson’s play caller. The late-season problems with Schottenhimer’s offense is why Seattle underachieved as a division champion that lost in the first round of the playoffs last weekend.

“Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways,” the team said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Those “philosophical differences” became clear by the final weeks of this season and during the team’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in an NFC wild-card playoff game that wasn’t that close.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game, and throughout the final two months of this season, that the offense needed to “adapt better” to how defenses were playing it. Carroll said, beginning in November and through season’s end, that the Seahawks needed to have “more balance” on offense and needed to run the ball more.

Carroll reiterated that on Monday.

Tuesday, Schottenheimer was gone.

Wilson was setting NFL records for touchdown passes to begin a season, and the Seahawks were 5-0 for the first time in franchise history with the highest-scoring offense in the league through the season’s first two months. That was when teams were defending Seattle’s traditionally (in a decade under Carroll) run-based offense with a single safety deep in pass coverage while another safety was close to the line of scrimmage to defend the run.

Midseason, defenses changed. Schottenheimer’s offense never changed to counter.

The Seahawks’ opponents moved the second safety back into two-high-safety coverages. DK Metcalf went from leading the NFL in yards receiver to angrily shouting and pointing on the sideline during Seattle’s playoff loss while the offense went for 2 for 14 on third downs and Wilson had a season-low 11 completions.