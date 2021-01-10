New York hosts Denver in non-conference action

Denver Nuggets (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -6.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a non-conference matchup.

New York went 21-45 overall with a 11-22 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Denver went 46-27 overall with a 20-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Kevin Knox: day to day (left knee), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).