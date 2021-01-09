McGhee scores 12 to lead Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-47

Darius McGhee scored 12 points as Liberty won its eighth consecutive home game, rolling past Kennesaw State 76-47 on Saturday.

Blake Preston had 11 points for Liberty (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Parker added 10 points. Kyle Rode had five assists.

Kennesaw State trailed 36-30 at the break after Chris Youngblood hit consecutive 3-pointers, but the Owls scored a season-low 17 points in the second half.

Youngblood finished with16 points and three blocks for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kennesaw State (3-9, 0-4) has lost 29 straight against Division I competition, 21 in a row in conference.

Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday.

