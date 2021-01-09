LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP

LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.

Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets.

Ball just missed the first triple-double of his career in the Hornets’ win Friday night over the Pelicans, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Ball turned it on the second half and produced the record when he drove the lane and dished out to Rozier for a 3-pointer.

Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De'Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks. Atlanta's Trae Young struggled all night, shooting 5 of 19 from the floor to finish with 15 points and 10 assists.

The Hornets shot 57.5% from the field in the first half to build a 59-50 lead, while holding the Hawks to 36%.

P.J. Washington had 22 points for the Hornets.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic got the start over Reddish but left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in assists and had 27 against the Hawks. ... Gordon Hayward finished with 13 points after averaging 35 points over the past two games.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Return home Monday night to host the 76ers, the first meeting of the teams this season.

Hornets: Back home on Monday night against the Hawks as they continue a grueling stretch of six games in nine nights.