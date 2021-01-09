Mballa leads Buffalo over Ball State 86-69

Josh Mballa had 19 points and 19 rebounds to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls defeated Ball State 86-69 on Saturday.

Jayvon Graves added 16 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu chipped in 14, Jeenathan Williams scored 14 and Keishawn Brewton had 12. Graves also had seven rebounds.

K.J. Walton had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (4-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Luke Bumbalough added 14 points. Brachen Hazen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25